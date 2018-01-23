Pen confirms redundancy threat at Chelmsford

Pen Underwriting plans to relocate some of its schemes business resulting in risk to 12 jobs.

Pen Underwriting has confirmed that 12 people are at risk of losing their jobs at its Chelmsford office, Insurance Age can reveal.

A spokesperson explained that the staff were currently taking part in a consultation regarding the job losses.

The affected employees are part of the specific schemes department and Pen has proposed to relocate its scheme business to other branches.

Changes

The spokesperson stated: “At Pen Underwriting, we are committed to delivering profitable, sustainable business for the benefit of our brokers and capacity providers. As part of that, we continually review our resourcing and real estate footprint to ensure our capabilities and service provision are best aligned.

“In Chelmsford, we are currently talking to our team about some proposed changes including the relocation of our schemes business to other Pen branches where similar or complementary capabilities are housed.”

Pen is the MGA for Arthur J Gallagher and when it rebranded it brought together the brands Dallas Kirkland, e-Underwriting, Ink, IRS, Keelan Westall, Oamps, Think, Vela, Woodbrook and Zennor.

Later, in 2015, it also added OIM Underwriting to the Pen stable.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.