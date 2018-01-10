The Blog Spot: Is this the end of insurers owning brokers?

Siân Barton wonders how recent sell-offs may affect the shape of the market.

We’re now firmly in 2018 territory and the start of the year saw two insurers sell off either a stake or full ownership of a broker in quick succession.

Firstly MS Amlin cashed in its stake in broker Miles Smith offloading its share to private equity. This was swiftly followed by a massive deal which saw A-Plan buy Endsleigh from insurer Zurich.

Correct me if I am wrong but I think it is now possible to count the number of brokers owned by insurers on less than one hand.

I am certainly not suggesting that these companies or others that remain under provider ownership have broken any rules.

That needs to be very clear given the wider context of broker-insurer ownership. Because you will remember the huge bill that Bluefin was hit with late last year.

It was fined £4m by the Financial Conduct Authority for “having inadequate systems and controls and failing to provide information to its customers about Bluefin’s independence in a way that was clear, fair and not misleading”.

Regulation

According to the FCA between 9 March 2011 and 31 December 2014, Bluefin, which was owned by Axa UK at the time, held itself out to be ‘truly independent’ when providing advice and recommending insurers to customers.

However, the watchdog said that the broker failed to implement “adequate systems and controls” to manage the conflict that arose from Bluefin being owned by an insurer.

The FCA made no criticism of Axa in its judgement.

These deals have probably been in the pipeline for too long for the fine itself to have been a factor in the thinking.

But could the FCA’s oversight of the Bluefin incident cause insurers to push away their broker entities? And vice versa.

MGAs

Longer term what might it mean for broker-owned MGAs?

It does make one wonder what the FCA’s intentions regarding ownership conflicts in future might be.

Indeed, how could the powers-that-be there look to define independence going forward? Will we see stricter, more explicit guidance? Could it be fresh regulations are in the works?

Whatever happens I’ll stick my neck out and bet that this year no insurer will buy a broker and I suspect that this time next year there could well be zero brokers with insurer ownership.

Will 2018 see a redefining of the meaning of independence?

Further reading:

Siân Barton is deputy editor of Insurance Age.