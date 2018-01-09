Bennett Christmas promotes Tom Stripp to MD

Business reveals wider restructure.

Burgess Hill-based Bennett Christmas has appointed Tom Stripp as managing director for the group.

The appointment expands Stripp’s position as managing director of BC Underwriting, part of the Bennett Christmas Group, to include the commercial and personal lines insurance broking business and BC Risk Management.

He has more than 15 years of experience in the broking and underwriting sector and has led BC Underwriting for three years.

Chief operations officer Roger Christmas detailed that as part of a wider restructure David Christmas will take on the new role of broking director and David Porter assumes a team role of senior technical broker.

Heritage

The company also recently added Julia Crow from Slade Edwards Insurance Brokers, which it bought last year, as operations manager as well as Helen Sundaram joining as marketing manager.

CEO Mark Bennett commented: “We’re extremely proud of our heritage as one of Mid Sussex’s leading community brokers and it’s fitting that we announce our growth plans and restructure as we celebrate our 50th anniversary.

“The journey continues and we embrace the challenges and changes that will no doubt lie ahead.”

