Bridging the gap

Swinton’s Anne Kirk argues that helping customers get informed about insurance is the key to retention.

It’s fair to say that insurance cover isn’t always the easiest thing in the world for consumers to understand – something the insurance community hasn’t always helped to address.

Though policyholders should always be encouraged to do their due diligence when buying cover, the onus should be on brokers and insurers as the experts to make it as simple as possible.

Not doing so can lead to customers not understanding their cover, which can mean dissatisfaction and unhappiness in the event a policyholder comes to make a claim. This ultimately damages the relationship between the public and the insurance industry and furthers the perception of insurers as unwilling to pay out.

We recently conducted research into the common misconceptions around insurance to better understand just how widespread this issue is – and then set about putting it right.

Our study of 4,000 UK adults found a concerning knowledge gap when it comes to insurance cover that the industry can and must do more to address. A recent FCA report also highlighted a knowledge gap.

Costs

This gap is particularly keenly felt across the two most commonly held types of cover, motor and home – and it’s clear that these misunderstandings are costing customers dearly.

Current figures from the Association of British Insurers suggest that one fifth of houses in the UK are underinsured - which isn’t surprising when our research showed 60 percent of contents policy holders in the UK spend less than an hour researching insurance before buying it. As a result, policy holders can be left thousands of pounds out of pocket if they need to make a claim.

The problem is not confined to home insurance either, with a similar lack of understanding among motorists.

For example, just under half of the drivers in our study thought they wouldn’t have to pay an excess on a claim if another driver was at fault. However, this varies from insurer to insurer.

Worry

This should be a cause for concern for the insurance industry. Ultimately, unwelcome surprises during the claims process will create bad feeling that encourages policy holders to look elsewhere.

The increasingly commoditised nature of insurance makes switching provider easier than ever, so we must work even harder to maintain long-standing relationships with our customers.

However, the issues uncovered by our research should be considered an opportunity to maintain and nurture a human element in an increasingly digital market place.

The way we think this should be done is by providing customers, both existing and prospective, with easy and clear access to the right information from obtaining a quote to purchasing cover, offering an engaging service and ensuring that getting the most suitable cover is as straightforward as possible.

By improving communication with customers across the industry – whether they come to us online, in branch or over the phone – we can help them be confident they have the right cover for them and, in turn, improve customer retention.

Anne Kirk is marketing director at Swinton Group.