Donegan steps away from Price Forbes to advise Ardonagh Group

He becomes strategic adviser to Towergate-owner Ardonagh Group as James Masterton takes on Price Forbes CEO role.

Michael Donegan has stepped down as CEO of Price Forbes to take up a position as strategic advisor to Towergate-owner Ardonagh Group.

Donegan has been CEO at Price Forbes, also owned by Ardonagh Group, since 2004 and is to be replaced by James Masterton with immediate effect and subject to regulatory approval.

Ardonagh noted in a statement that Masterton is currently chairman of the non-marine team at Price Forbes and has over 25 years’ experience in the insurance market.

Turnover

David Ross, CEO of The Ardonagh Group said: “Mike [Donegan] has established Price Forbes as one of the most highly regarded independent brokers in the sector. In leading the company to global broker status, he has been instrumental in growing turnover threefold over the course of the past decade.

“As strategic adviser to The Ardonagh Group, he will continue to share with the Group his unparalleled expertise whilst transitioning the running of the day-to-day operations to the next generation of leadership.”

He continued: “To that end, I am delighted to confirm the promotion of James, who is committed to supporting and promoting collaboration and innovation in his leadership of the business.”

Baton

Donegan added: “The time is now right for me to hand the baton over to an extremely capable team with a formidable brand and reputation both in London and across the globe. I am immensely proud of all we have achieved at Price Forbes over the last 12 years.

“The scope to build the business within The Ardonagh Group, whilst remaining a leading independent wholesale broker, will afford the team huge opportunities in the coming years. I wish them many more years of success.”

The organisation, which was rebranded as Ardonagh Group earlier this year, consists of Autonet, Chase Templeton, Direct Group, Price Forbes and Towergate.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.