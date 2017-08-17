Nick Metcalfe steps down from MD role at Liberty Specialty Markets

Chief operating officer Matthew Moore takes up the reins.

Liberty Specialty Markets’ (LSM) president and managing director Nick Metcalf has handed over the running of LSM to Matthew Moore, in a move which the insurer said has been in the planning for several years.

Metcalf retires and Moore takes on both president and MD roles.

Moore said: “I am delighted to be leading LSM in its next phase of evolution.

“I believe that LSM is uniquely placed to take advantage of the opportunities presented by the innovation taking place in the London market, and it is a privilege to be leading LSM at this exciting time.”

Support

He advised that he was looking forward to engaging with clients in his new role and added: “I would like to pay tribute to Nick’s leadership of LSM over the past 10 years and to the guidance and support he has provided to me personally as I look to lead on from the excellent position in which LSM now finds itself.”

Nick Metcalf commented: “Matthew is uniquely placed to lead LSM in the future and I am absolutely delighted to be handing over the reins to such a talented market leader.

“I have enjoyed leading LSM through a very successful period and wish Matthew and the leadership team every success in the future.”

According to a statement, Moore, most recently LSM’s Group CUO, has been with Liberty for 15 years, after joining in 2002 as a political risk underwriter.

He was appointed active underwriter of Liberty’s 4472 Syndicate, and Group CUO of LSM when it was formed in 2014 by merging Liberty Syndicates’ business with that of Liberty’s London market insurance company.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.