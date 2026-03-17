MGA promotes four to new head office roles
Managing general agent NBS Underwriting has promoted four people to newly created head office roles, in a move designed to strengthen the leadership team and support ongoing growth.
Robert Hawkes has been named head of product performance, Steve Denning head of commercial, Teresa Yardley head of professional indemnity and Laura Smith head of underwriting operations.
Hawkes was previously household and property underwriting manager at the MGA.
He will lead underwriting performance across NBS’s product suite, reviewing portfolio performance, refining policy wordings and identifying opportunities to enhance products. The firm said he will work “closely with broker partners” to
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