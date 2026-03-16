SiriusPoint restructures and Gibbs exits

SiriusPoint has confirmed international CEO Rob Gibbs is leaving the business as it restructures into four areas.

Ex-RSA leader Gibbs, pictured, joined the Bermuda-headquartered insurer in December 2022.

Last July Pen Underwriting expanded its partnership with SiriusPoint with a new capacity deal for international professional indemnity risks.

Rob brought leadership and energy when the business needed it most, and he goes with my sincere thanks for all that he has done for SiriusPoint.Scott Egan, SiriusPoint

This followed on from the announcement in April 2024 that SiriusPoint would become the long-term