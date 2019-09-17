YouGov report reveals 73% of policy holders shop around for insurance

Report also found that only 14% of consumers use word of mouth when in the process of switching their insurance.

A recent YouGov report Better Safe than Sorry has revealed that 73% of insurance policyholders would class themselves as active in regards to shopping around for insurance.

Within this number 39% considered themselves to always be shopping around (very active) while 34% try to shop around (fairly active).

Within the 39% of very active consumers only 14% use word of mouth when switching their insurance, while price comparison sites was listed as the most popular way to shop around among the 73% who do so actively.

The report showed that 87% of fairly active consumers use price comparison websites when switching while 92% of very active consumers use them.

Cover

In addition, motor insurance and home & buildings insurance were identified as the most likely to be switched (both at 31%).

While private dental and medical covers are the least likely to be changed, at 1% and 2% respectively.

According to the report, Direct Line is the insurer most likely to be looked at by those who intend to switch their fully comprehensive motor insurance.

Also included in the publication, 12% of Brits have no insurance at all. The types of insurance that are most popular include motor insurance (64%); joint home/building & contents insurance (48%) and travel insurance (26%).

In reference to demographics, millennials are much more likely to have no insurance at all, but are more likely to have mobile phone or single-trip travel insurance.

Claims

In the claims space, 35% of Britons say that they have never made a claim on an insurance product while 34% had made a claim on motor insurance at some point in time.

Amidst current holders of each type of insurance, pet insurance is the most likely to be claimed on (50%) over the past twelve months. While on the other hand, only 13% of individuals with single trip travel cover have claimed within the past year.

Innovation

When asked about what technological innovation that they would like to see in the market, Dashcam insurance policies were the most popular (15% would consider this idea).

Looking at innovation in the market as a whole, 30% of those who took part would consider at least one of the mentioned innovations which included: pay as you drive; telematics aka black box; smart security home insurance; smartphone driving apps and personal cyber & data risks insurance.

