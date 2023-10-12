Broking M&A specialist Imas acquired by global advisory firm

MarshBerry, a global M&A advisory firm for insurance brokers and wealth management firms, has acquired Imas Corporate Finance.

Following the closure of the deal MarshBerry will have regional offices across the United States, Netherlands, Germany, France and the United Kingdom.

MarshBerry added that the Imas partners who have owned the firm since launch in 1992 will “remain integral” to the business “as leaders, advisors and stockholders”.

Among its most recent moves, Imas acted as the exclusive financial adviser to Maxted Capital, the holding company of Berkeley Insurance Group, on the sale of the business to Brown &