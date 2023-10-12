Insurance Age

Broking M&A specialist Imas acquired by global advisory firm

Olly Laughton-Scott
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

MarshBerry, a global M&A advisory firm for insurance brokers and wealth management firms, has acquired Imas Corporate Finance.

Following the closure of the deal MarshBerry will have regional offices across the United States, Netherlands, Germany, France and the United Kingdom.

MarshBerry added that the Imas partners who have owned the firm since launch in 1992 will “remain integral” to the business “as leaders, advisors and stockholders”.

Among its most recent moves, Imas acted as the exclusive financial adviser to Maxted Capital, the holding company of Berkeley Insurance Group, on the sale of the business to Brown &

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

Register

Want to know what’s included in our free membership? Click here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Management

My Perfect Insurance Week: Beverley Bates, Markel Law

To tie in with the first-ever UK Broker Week, we asked our speakers to outline what their perfect working week would look like. Beverley Bates, advice services director at Markel Law​​​​​​​, shares her thoughts.

Passing the £1,000,000 milestone

It is a cliché, but there is a saying that the first million is the hardest. With this in mind, Jonathan Swift canvassed opinions from broker founders to find out their experiences of passing this number in gross written premium or – in some cases – income, and any advice they can pass onto others who are aspiring to make their mark in the sector.

My Perfect Broker Week: Taveo’s Ed Halsey

To tie in with the first-ever UK Broker Week, we asked our speakers to outline what their perfect working week would look like. Taveo’s co-founder and chief operating officer, Ed Halsey, shares his thoughts.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: