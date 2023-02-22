Opinion: Tips to get your clients’ claims across the line quickly

Getting claims paid is not as straightforward as it once was, according to Malcolm Harvey, founder and executive director of Qlaims. Here, he explains a few hacks that might at least help speed up settlements.

Sorry if any of this article is like “teaching my grandparents etc…” and I do appreciate that a lot of brokers are on the front line of claims everyday.

But having worked in the world of property insurance claims for more than 35 years, I’ve seen most types of claims against most types of insurers. So if you don’t already, do try some, or all, the ideas mentioned here because they work for us, and should be applicable to you too.

Looking back, it’s been a very long time since property claims