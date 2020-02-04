Editor's letter - February 2020

Moving forward: After Brexit hysteria has waned, the industry has other pressing issues to tackle

By the time you read this, 31 January will have passed and the UK will be exiting the EU. I know some of you will support this, but for me it is profoundly sad.

The public vitriol from both sides, in addition to the seeming inability of politicians to sort anything out, has been a mental test for both Brexiters and Remainers.

Politics aside, we can all benefit from a little help with mental health. That’s why Insurance Age has launched the Head Lines campaign this year. Head lines has been designed to encourage insurance leaders to speak about their own mental health to foster openness among the workforce and to provide practical tips for managing any issues. We launched the campaign online and this issue features the first person brave enough to stand up and speak out about their own challenges as part of the campaign. Perry Appleton’s Claire Russell is a broker and mental health expert and I am sure her insights will explain why we needed to launch the campaign and the breadth of the problem.

The issue also includes a news analysis on all the recent insurer run-offs, a deep dive into property and fleet and an exclusive interview with Ardonagh CEO David Ross plus an assortment of essential broker info.

Do let us know what you think.