Insurance Age

Charles Randell to replace John Griffith-Jones as chair of the FCA

Charles Randell
Randell to take up role on 1 April.

Charles Randell has been appointed as the new chair of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

He will replace John Griffith-Jones on 1 April and has been given a five-year contract.

Griffith-Jones’ leaving plans were announced in June last year.

He has led the FCA since its formation after being appointed non-executive chair designate in June 2012 and taking on the role when the watchdog came into effect on 1 April 2013.

Bank of England
Randell is currently an external member of the Prudential Regulation Committee of the Bank of England and a non-executive board member of the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

Andrew Bailey, FCA chief executive commented: “I am very pleased to welcome Charles to the FCA.

“His experience of regulation, both during the financial crisis and more recently as a member of the Prudential Regulation Committee, means that he has a strong understanding of the challenges that the FCA faces and I look forward to tackling these with him in his new role.”

Lawyer
Randell’s career includes working at law firm Slaughter and May from 1980 to 2013, becoming a partner in 1989.

He specialised in corporate finance law, and worked on financial stability and bank restructuring assignments.

According to the regulator, he advised HM Treasury on Northern Rock, Bradford & Bingley and the Icelandic banks; the government’s investments into RBS and the merged Lloyds/HBOS; and the Asset Protection Scheme.

