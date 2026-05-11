Intact launches Claims Charter for brokers

Intact Insurance has launched a Claims Charter, which it describes as a series of “clear and measurable commitments” designed to give brokers greater confidence in how claims are handled.

The Intact Claims Charter

Clarity:

We will provide simple and flexible ways to notify a claim. Whether through telephone, online live chats, or, in the case of property and motor products, a tailored digital claim portal. After acknowledging a notification of loss, a claims handler will set up a claim within 24 hours, with over 90% adherence to first notification of loss (FNOL) service standards. We will confirm your policy cover as early as possible to remove uncertainty, and provide you with