Hiscox bolsters HNW digital trading with new portal
Hiscox has revealed that a full‑cycle digital portal for its high net worth home insurance proposition is now live.
The Hiscox 606 broker portal aims to provide start‑to‑finish self‑service functionality, including quotes, new business, mid‑term adjustments and renewals, according to the insurer.
Hiscox claims it is one of the few insurers offering HNW cover on a full‑cycle digital basis for both Acturis and non‑Acturis brokers.RelatedInterview: Hiscox UK CEO Jon Dye on plans to create a ‘bigger and better specialist’ insurer
Having joined in 2022 as UK CEO, Jon Dye has certainly made a mark in terms of the
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