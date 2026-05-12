Biba 2026 Countdown: Hiscox’s Tasha Pettet and James Stewart-Smith

Tasha Pettet, head of schemes, and James Stewart-Smith, commercial trading director at Hiscox UK, on if it should be enshrined in law that the Biba Conference is held in Manchester or whether it could move to Cheltenham in March.

The tagline for the 2026 Biba conference is ‘Time:To’. In your view, what is it “Time: To Do…” over the next 12 months if you are an ambitious insurance broker looking to prosper?

Pettet, pictured: Understand how to get ahead and differentiate using AI and data insights.

What is your favourite time of the day(s) at the Biba conference and why?

Pettet: Day One, between 10am-11am, the conference is in full swing, everyone is energised, catching up with old friends, making new friends, swopping