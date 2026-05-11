Biba 2026 Countdown: Dual’s Moira Spencer
Moira Spencer, regional manager for the North West at Dual Underwriting, looks forward to beating everybody at shuffleboard, and recommends the Northern Quarter to switch off and trainers over heels to survive the two day event.The tagline for the 2026 Biba conference is ‘Time:To’. In your view, what is it “Time: To Do…” over the next 12 months if you are an ambitious insurance broker looking to prosper?
Time: To build tomorrow, today. Don’t wait for change and start shaping it with imagination and confidence. It’s time to align with underwriters who provide amazing service and real answers where others can’t, and whose breadth across commercial, specialty and personal lines helps brokers open doors rather than hit
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