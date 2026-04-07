Chubb extends middle market range with four launches

Chubb has launched four specific package products, extending its MasterPackage offering, to meet the needs of middle market clients.

The products include office professions and surgeries, retail and shops, manufacturing, and wholesale and distribution,

Each of the quartet aims to offer broad policy coverage, plus a wide range of specific extensions designed specifically for those sectors, the insurer added.

Andy Houston, head of commercial insurance UK and Ireland at Chubb, commented: “These enhancements are designed to help brokers win and retain more business in the mid-market, providing greater flexibility and confidence