Aviva to complete commercial combined overhaul with final module launch

Aviva is poised to complete the overhaul of its digital commercial combined insurance proposition, with the launch of its final standalone module, money insurance, available from May.

The insurer introduced the modular approach with the aim of allowing brokers to choose the covers their customers need.

Aviva added it believed the change would give brokers “greater flexibility and help deliver better outcomes for customers”, pointing to the fact that since August 2025 more than 30% of new business policies are using the newly available optional cover selections as proof it is working.

Optional covers

Over the last year, Aviva has made a series of covers optional within CCI