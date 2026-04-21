Biba 2026 Countdown: Markel UK’s Joanne Sykes

Joanne Skyes, divisional director of UK broker at Markel, recommends brokers choose a specialism, compares Biba CEO Graeme Trudgill to England all-rounder Ben Stokes and bigs up the insurer’s event at Society.

The tagline for the 2026 Biba conference is ‘Time:To’. In your view, what is it “Time: To Do…” over the next 12 months if you are an ambitious insurance broker looking to prosper?

Now is the moment to refocus and concentrate on developing clear, distinctive specialisms as a broker.

Over the next year, those who truly prosper will be the ones who identify their strongest areas of expertise, commit to deepening their knowledge and building meaningful relationships with clients who value those