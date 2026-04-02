Iprism maintains growth run post MBO

Iprism Underwriting Agency boosted turnover by 8.9% in the year ended 30 June 2025, maintaining its expansion streak since a management buyout in 2021.

Turnover at the managing general agent reached £14.51m, up from £13.32m in the 2024 financial year.

Post-tax profit was also up in the 12 months, breaking through the £1m barrier by rising from £882,263 to £1.27m.

Headcount at the MGA was also up year-on-year, by three people to 60 staff, a filing at Companies House revealed.

The latest uplifts follow on from constant growth since the MBO in November 2021 led by CEO Ian Lloyd, chief information officer Raj Bosamia, and chief finance officer Manuela