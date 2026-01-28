Arch adds cyber coverage to event cancellation policies
Arch Insurance International has launched event cancellation cyber coverage.
Available through both the London Market and Arch IQ, Arch’s instant quote and bind platform, it is offered as a cyber extension to an event cancellation policy.
Arch said the coverage aims to protect against cancellation, abandonment, curtailment, interruption, postponement or relocation of an event resulting from an unauthorised, malicious or criminal cyber act, or computer system failure.Specialist help
It also covers third-party infrastructure, including the failure or interruption of
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insurer
Brit launches integrated cyber and financial institutions cover
Brit has rolled out joined up cover across cyber, professional indemnity, directors’ and officers’ liability, and crime in an integrated package for financial institutions.
Ecclesiastical takes Levens from Allianz
Ecclesiastical Insurance has named Andy Levens as northern regional underwriting manager joining from Allianz and succeeding Andy Pearce.
Fitch neutral on UK insurers for 2026 but echoes motor losses warning
Fitch’s sector outlook for the UK non-life company market in 2026 is neutral, unchanged from 2025.
Interview: Meet the Biba drone scheme providers who want to double the business and crack the US market
With 80,000 UK policyholders and a renewed Biba scheme under their belts, Coverdrone leaders Phil and Andrew Heath are bullish about doubling the business over the next two years and have long-term international expansion plans.
‘Softening’ of language offers Zurich hope over Beazley deal, say analysts after latest bid rejection
The sixth time could be the charm and a Zurich takeover of Beazley is still possible, according to analysts at Jefferies who have put forward a potential top price of 1,408 pence per share.
Beazley reveals it rejected higher £8.4bn Zurich proposal in 2025 as it dismisses latest approach
Lloyd’s insurer Beazley’s board has rejected Zurich’s recent £7.67bn takeover proposal, revealing it dismissed a higher offer valuing it at £8.4bn in June 2025.
Intact to increase access to underwriters with trading proposition roll-out
Intact Insurance has a newly launched broker proposition Intact Trading, designed to increase visibility of underwriters and create a relationships-led approach to UK regional business.
Zurich trying to ‘bear hug’ Beazley, says investment advisory firm
“Zurich is clearly trying to ‘bear hug’ Beazley. They obviously think they are offering a price that is high enough for target shareholders to put pressure on the company to sell itself.”