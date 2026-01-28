Arch adds cyber coverage to event cancellation policies

Arch Insurance International has launched event cancellation cyber coverage.

Available through both the London Market and Arch IQ, Arch’s instant quote and bind platform, it is offered as a cyber extension to an event cancellation policy.

Arch said the coverage aims to protect against cancellation, abandonment, curtailment, interruption, postponement or relocation of an event resulting from an unauthorised, malicious or criminal cyber act, or computer system failure.

Specialist help

It also covers third-party infrastructure, including the failure or interruption of