Zurich ups Beazley bid after offer rejected for ‘significantly undervaluing’ target
Zurich has submitted an improved proposal to the board of Beazley worth 1280 pence a share, valuing the insurer at £7.67bn.
A previous proposal submitted on 4 January 2026, was worth 1230 pence per share, Zurich revealed today.
On Friday (16 January) Beazley rejected this first proposal as “significantly undervaluing” the speciality insurance group.
Under the terms of the latest proposal, Zurich noted the offer price represents a premium of56% to Beazley’s closing share price of 820 pence on 16 January 2026, being the last business day prior to submission of the proposal;56% to Beazley’s volume-weighted average share
