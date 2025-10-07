 Skip to main content
US consolidator buys London-based £100m GWP MGA

Stephen Gibson
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

US-based managing general agent consolidator Bishop Street Underwriters has acquired Avid Insurance, the niche multi-disciplined MGA.

The acquisition marks RedBird Capital Partners-backed Bishop Street’s second strategic business expansion in the UK this year, after Landmark Underwriting which completed in February.

We are pleased to welcome Stephen and the Avid team to the Bishop Street platform

Founded in 2006, Avid specialises it what it considers “complex and underserved markets across sectors including construction, social housing and leasehold”, with additional capabilities in equine, motor sport, gadget, student contents

