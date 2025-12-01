 Skip to main content
Donaldson steps down at Prima as Axa sale completes

Matthew Donaldson, chairman of Prima Group
Photo: Prima Group

Ex-BGL CEO Matthew Donaldson is exiting his roles of chairman of Milan-based Prima Group and non-executive director of Prima UK, following Axa taking a 51% stake in the motor insurance specialist.

The deal for Axa to take a majority holding in the private-equity backed business was first revealed in August and went through on 28 November.

The company operates as a managing general agent and employs over 1,100 people. It had €1.2bn (£1.05bn) of premium in 2024.

When the purchase was announced Axa

