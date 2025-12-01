Donaldson steps down at Prima as Axa sale completes
Ex-BGL CEO Matthew Donaldson is exiting his roles of chairman of Milan-based Prima Group and non-executive director of Prima UK, following Axa taking a 51% stake in the motor insurance specialist.
The deal for Axa to take a majority holding in the private-equity backed business was first revealed in August and went through on 28 November.
The company operates as a managing general agent and employs over 1,100 people. It had €1.2bn (£1.05bn) of premium in 2024.RelatedAtec Group appoints ex-BGL CEO and aims to accelerate M&A after PE swoop
European private equity investor Perwyn has acquired Atec Group, in an off-market transaction from Kester Capital.
When the purchase was announced Axa
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
Q&A: Paul Anscombe, retiring CEO of Seventeen Group
After over 40 years as a broker, Paul Anscombe is retiring from Seventeen Group this month. Ahead of his exit he shares his reflections on growing businesses from scratch, leaving the group in safe hands and why he is optimistic for the sector.
End of Year Review 2025: Brown & Brown’s Clive Nathan
Clive Nathan, CEO of underwriting at Brown & Brown Europe, is slightly exasperated by how slow insurance is embracing AI, adopts the ‘Iceman’ moniker for darts and hails a major deal his employer signed with Hiscox.
AUB takeover talks end
AUB Group, owner of Tysers, Movo and a shareholder in Momentum, has confirmed the end of sales talks with a consortium of private equity investors in a move that has knocked 17.8% off its share price.
MGA Addept expands motor insurance portfolio
Addept Insurance Services has expanded its motor-related solutions, launching a legal recovery insurance for motorists, ‘Drive’.
South African insurance giant gets Lloyd’s green light to trade from 1/1
Santam, Africa’s largest short-term insurer, has been granted Lloyd’s final permission to underwrite for business incepting from 1 January 2026.
Broking Success: BG Insurance group chief operating officer Uwais Patel
BG Insurance, part of Well Dunn Group, is looking to become the number one driving instructor broker, as it targets double digit GWP, according to Uwais Patel, group chief operating officer.
Pool Re: terrorism cover should be standard commercial feature
A gathering of experts at Pool Re’s annual Market Event has called for the reinstatement of terrorism cover as a standard feature of commercial property insurance.
TBIG broker aims to become ‘South West powerhouse’ after latest buy
Mark Richard Insurance, part of The Broker Investment Group, has acquired a 75% stake in Portal Broking Group.