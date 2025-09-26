Niche MGA capacity provider acquired by Korean insurer

Korean insurer DB is set to acquire 100% of the outstanding shares of The Fortegra Group, the specialty insurer, for approximately $1.65bn (£1.23bn) from Tiptree and Warburg Pincus.

The transaction will be funded in cash with internal resources from DB Insurance and reportedly marks the largest US market entry by a Korean non-life insurer.

Last year the Prudential Regulation Authority granted Florida-headquartered Fortegra approval to establish the new subsidiary in the United Kingdom, effective 29th November 2024.

Niche programs

At the time Richard Kahlbaugh, Fortegra’s CEO said: “Our objective is simple. We focus our efforts on establishing Fortegra as a quality market