Sompo boosts UK and international business with £2.6bn acquisition
Sompo has entered into an agreement to acquire Aspen Insurance Holdings for an aggregate consideration of approximately $3.5bn (£2.6bn).
Aspen controls more than $4.6bn in annual gross written premiums centered around specialty product lines and bespoke solutions.
Among the key transaction benefits cited by Sompo for the deal are underwriting expertise across complex lines such as cyber, credit and political risk, inland marine and UK property & construction.Expansion opportunities
Sompo added it intended to integrate Aspen’s business with its overseas insurance business to pursue further expansion opportunities together across
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insurer
Meet the MGA: Moonrock Insurance
Moonrock’s COO Rachel Oliver offers her insights into the specialist drone managing general agent and how it is helping brokers service the growing low altitude economy.
Broker Expo 2025 Countdown: Blink Intermediary Solutions’ Zoe Williams
As we countdown to Broker Expo in October we caught up with Zoe Williams, divisional director of exhibitor Blink Intermediary Solutions who explains how it can help make life easier for brokers by discovering innovative insurance products.
RSA: brokers need to help clients prepare for new tougher anti-fraud legislation
Nearly 25,000 UK businesses could be at risk of criminal liability under the new crime and transparency act.
Allianz launches sustainable commercial property claims initiative
Allianz UK has partnered with Evoque Group, a supplier specialising in zero-to-landfill solutions, to help its commercial property claims team to identify items that can be salvaged, repurposed, or disposed in an environmentally responsible manner.
Broker Expo 2025 Countdown: DCL’s Joe Hantson
As we countdown to Broker Expo in October we caught up with Joe Hantson, deputy CEO of exhibitor DCL who explains how brokers can gain an edge – regardless whether the market is hard or soft.
Blog: The impact of tariffs on the extended warranty market
Changing global trade conditions are reshaping repair economics. According to Ronan Conboy, founder and CEO of Carrow Insurance, brokers have a role to play in helping businesses adapt early to stay resilient and competitive.
Hadron strikes five-year capacity deal with agricultural MGA
Rokstone’s specialist agricultural MGA iFarm Underwriting has extended its multi-year capacity commitment via the Accelerant Risk Exchange, adding long-term support from Hadron UK.
Meet the MGA: Sutton Specialist Risks
SSR managing director Gary Uren outlines how 36 years of data/knowledge, coupled with the backing of Acrisure and long-standing insurer capacity, means it is in good shape to almost double in size over the next five years.