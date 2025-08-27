Sompo boosts UK and international business with £2.6bn acquisition

Sompo has entered into an agreement to acquire Aspen Insurance Holdings for an aggregate consideration of approximately $3.5bn (£2.6bn).

Aspen controls more than $4.6bn in annual gross written premiums centered around specialty product lines and bespoke solutions.

Among the key transaction benefits cited by Sompo for the deal are underwriting expertise across complex lines such as cyber, credit and political risk, inland marine and UK property & construction.

Expansion opportunities

Sompo added it intended to integrate Aspen’s business with its overseas insurance business to pursue further expansion opportunities together across