South Korean insurer ups stake to 40% in specialty underwriter
Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance has entered into an agreement to purchase an additional 21% equity stake in the Canopius Group, bringing its shareholding to 40%.
This stake in the speciality insurer – reported to be worth $570m (£422.5m) – has been purchased from existing shareholders Fidentia Fortuna Holdings, which is led by US private equity firm, Centerbridge Partners.
We remain committed to expanding our overseas footprint and driving innovation to evolve into a top-tier global insurer.
It marks SFMI’s third investment in the group, following previous investments in 2019 and 2020 which totalled $300m, and strengthens its position as the second largest
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insurer
GWP and profit up at Arag ahead of full Das integration
Arag UK has posted a 17.7% increase in gross written premium under management in 2024, driven by its commercial, family, assistance and ATE business, the legal expenses insurer has reported.
Markel targets insurtechs with new launch
Markel Insurance has launched InsurtechRisk+ building on its existing offering for fintechs.
CII calls for 2025 New Generation Programme applications
The Chartered Insurance Institute 2025 New Generation Programme has opened for entries, with brokers having until 18 August to apply.
MGA aims to ‘mitigate underinsurance’ with Lloyd’s-backed product
Aurora, the specialist algorithmic managing general agent, has launched a new property owners’ insurance product.
RSA unveils new commercial MD as Bryson departs
RSA has appointed Tovah Grosscurth as commercial lines managing director with immediate effect, subject to regulatory approval.
Ghost broker sentenced
A ghost broker has been sentenced to 12-months imprisonment, suspended for 12 months with a requirement to complete 150 hours of unpaid work, after selling two fraudulent motor insurance policies to unsuspecting members of the public.
People Moves: 2 – 6 June 2025
Follow the latest personnel moves in insurance.
Hiscox launches affirmative AI cover for tech businesses
Hiscox UK has updated its insurance for technology businesses to include affirmative cover for AI-related claims.