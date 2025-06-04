ERS appoints new MD

Specialist motor insurer ERS has promoted Martin Hall to the new role of managing director, taking responsibility for the performance of Lloyd’s Syndicate 218.

He joined ERS in 2017 as active underwriter from Pen Underwriting, and has previously held senior underwriting positions at Direct Line Group and Zurich. In his expanded role, which is subject to regulatory approval, Hall, pictured left, will report directly to IQUW Group CEO, Peter Bilsby.

Replacing Martin as active underwriter is Scott Tillbrook, pictured right, who previously led ERS’ personal lines bespoke, commercial and agriculture portfolios.

Disciplined

Bilsby commented: “I am delighted