ERS appoints new MD
Specialist motor insurer ERS has promoted Martin Hall to the new role of managing director, taking responsibility for the performance of Lloyd’s Syndicate 218.
He joined ERS in 2017 as active underwriter from Pen Underwriting, and has previously held senior underwriting positions at Direct Line Group and Zurich. In his expanded role, which is subject to regulatory approval, Hall, pictured left, will report directly to IQUW Group CEO, Peter Bilsby.
Replacing Martin as active underwriter is Scott Tillbrook, pictured right, who previously led ERS’ personal lines bespoke, commercial and agriculture portfolios.Disciplined
Bilsby commented: “I am delighted
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insurer
Aviva first to launch on Acturis Unify
Aviva is the first insurer to join Acturis’ artificial intelligence and data-driven placement strategy tool Unify.
Home insurance pricing falls speed up
Home insurance premiums saw their most substantial monthly decline of the past year in May, falling by 1.9%, according to Pearson Ham.
Zurich FOIs reveal workplace theft declining
A total of 4,562 workers were caught stealing from their workplace in the last year, data released by Zurich UK has revealed.
FCA confirms enforcement transparency after previous name and shame u-turn
The Financial Conduct Authority has published its Enforcement Guide, confirming the dropping of name and shame proposals in favour of keeping its ‘exceptional circumstances’ test.
Consumer trust in insurers hits lowest point since 2021 – Fairer Finance
Public trust in the insurance industry has dropped to its lowest level in four years, according to the latest Trust in Insurance Index from Fairer Finance.
City of London Police leads nationwide crackdown on ghost broking
The City of London Police’s Insurance Fraud Enforcement Department has led a nationwide period of action targeting ghost brokers in a coordinated crackdown on insurance fraud.
Peach grows appetite in hairdressing scheme expansion with Starpeak
Peach has extended its backing for Starpeak’s hairdressing insurance offering to include property cover.
New MGA to target recruitment companies
Acies MGU has created a new managing general agent, Acies Specialist Schemes, launching with an offering for recruitment companies.