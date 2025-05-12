Insurance Age

Blog: How can the industry maintain Biba fever in the new era?

BIBA 2018
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 3 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Heading into another Biba conference, there will be some similarities compared to previous years, but with changes in the market through large deals, what can brokers expect as the trade body hails a new era? Rosie Simms shares her thoughts.

The theme for the British Insurance Brokers’ Association’s 2025 conference this week in Manchester is ‘A New Era’.

According to Biba, the event will take the opportunity to lead the conversation in defining what brokers want the future of the industry to look like with new energy, ideas, revenue streams and challenges.

The new era of broking will entail the greater adoption and implementation of technology, AI, and also the balance of those along with relationship-led business.

Creating

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insurer

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: