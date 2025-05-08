Insurance Age

Zurich ‘in force’ at Biba conference, with capacity deals on the horizon – David Nichols

David Nichols, UK head of retail, Zurich
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 7 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

David Nichols, UK head of retail at Zurich, looks to grasp the opportunities of e-trade, highlights a “few more” capacity deals in the pipeline, and shares his key message for brokers ahead of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association conference next week.

Zurich is working through a number of capacity deals at the moment, and plans to announce the next one later this month.

Further capacity deals sit in two areas, Nichols, pictured, detailed. The first being an extension of existing partnerships, looking at how Zurich can work collaboratively to broaden out what it does within them.

“In addition, brand new arrangements where we’ve found a partner that shares the same ethos, capability and technical attributes to us,” he stated.

Last year, Insurance

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insurer

Andy Talbot
Q&A: Andy Talbot on Arag’s transformation

Ahead of the 2025 British Insurance Brokers' Association Conference, Andy Talbot, director of broker, ATE & marketing, tells Insurance Age about the feedback from brokers, technology upgrades, and how Arag is positioning itself as a smarter, stronger business for the future.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: