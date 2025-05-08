Zurich ‘in force’ at Biba conference, with capacity deals on the horizon – David Nichols
David Nichols, UK head of retail at Zurich, looks to grasp the opportunities of e-trade, highlights a “few more” capacity deals in the pipeline, and shares his key message for brokers ahead of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association conference next week.
Zurich is working through a number of capacity deals at the moment, and plans to announce the next one later this month.
Further capacity deals sit in two areas, Nichols, pictured, detailed. The first being an extension of existing partnerships, looking at how Zurich can work collaboratively to broaden out what it does within them.
“In addition, brand new arrangements where we’ve found a partner that shares the same ethos, capability and technical attributes to us,” he stated.
Last year, Insurance
