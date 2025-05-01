Biba 2025 Countdown: Granite’s Alistair Rose

Alistair Rose, managing director of Granite Underwriting, talks up the merchandise on its stand, recommends Manchester Art Gallery as a calm place to reflect on the Biba buzz, and highlights an emergency snack stash as essential to get through the two days.

The tagline for the 2025 Biba conference is ‘New Era’, in your view what does the ‘New Era’ of insurance broking look like?

The ‘New Era’ of insurance broking harnesses the combined power of people and technology, bringing together cutting-edge digital tools, data, and AI, coupled with the trusted personal relationships brokers provide their clients and top insurers offer their brokers.

This fusion enhances efficiency, strengthens decision-making and ensures a smarter, more connected approach to