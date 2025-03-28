Hiscox aims to be insurer of choice on schemes as it targets double-digit growth

Hiscox has set its sights on being the insurer of choice on schemes business in its chosen sectors, and is targeting double-digit growth, according to head of schemes Natasha Pettet.

“We’re not a generalist insurer, so we’re not looking to go toe-to-toe with the generalists,” she told Insurance Age.

“We want to retain our niche capability and our niche expertise. But I think there’s a definitive move towards thinking about sectors and looking at things through the customer lens, rather than being quite line of business and product focused.”

Hiscox’s 12 sectorsSports and leisureMarketing media, and creativeHigh net worth art and collectionsTraining and tutorsTechnologyEvents

