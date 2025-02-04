TMHCC hands Heath new distribution head remit

Tokio Marine HCC has promoted its head of delegated property Stuart Heath to the role of head of distribution – International.

In the newly created position, the insurer said he will be “responsible for developing new and enhancing existing distribution relationships for TMHCC International’s diverse offering of specialty products available in the UK and Europe”.

Reporting to Simon Button, chief underwriting officer, Heath, pictured, will also look to work with TMHCC International’s business units to oversee and drive collaboration across the region. He will retain his current delegated property role alongside his new