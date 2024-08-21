Markel doubles floor space with Leeds office move
Markel has doubled the size of its Leeds branch by moving to the new City Square House, 34 years after its first office opened in the city.
The office covers 20,000 sq ft across the ninth and tenth floors in the building and will accommodate Markel’s 160 employees in the city.
Neil Galjaard, Markel’s divisional managing director for the UK, said: “Leeds has been a fantastic base for the business, fuelling our growth over the past three decades, and we’re pleased to be increasing our investment in the city for the long term with a new office.
“Over our time in Leeds we’ve grown from a small operation to being a major employer and
