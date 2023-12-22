Arch to sell MGA platform Castel to Ryan Speciality

Ryan Specialty has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Castel Underwriting Agencies from Arch Financial Holdings (UK) and minority shareholders.

Managing general agent platform Castel is headquartered in London, with additional offices in the Netherlands and Belgium and was founded in 2014.

It consists of thirteen unique MGA/managing general underwriter businesses covering areas including transactional liability, renewable energy, construction, and marine, among other specialty lines of business.

Castel generated approximately £35m of operating revenue for the 12 months ended November 30, 2023.

Exceptional performance

Patrick G Ryan