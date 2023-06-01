Allianz Commercial boss Simon McGinn to leave
Allianz Commercial CEO Simon McGinn is to leave the business on 1 July, the insurer announced today.
McGinn spent nearly 20 years at the provider, joining in 2004.
Allianz UK CEO Colm Holmes said: “Not only has Simon a long history of driving success in our business he’s also been at the helm for milestones including Brexit, our joint venture with LV= and of course Covid-19.
Not only has Simon a long history of driving success in our business he’s also been at the helm for milestones. He leaves a substantial legacy and I’d like to thank him for his enormous contribution to Allianz UK.
“H
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insurer
US cannabis-focused MGU CannGen Insurance opens in Europe
North American managing general underwriter, CannGen Insurance Services, has launched a European operation citing an expectation that the continent’s legal cannabis market will grow quickly.
Verisk targets brokers and MGAs with Morning Data buy
Global data analytics and technology provider Verisk has bought Morning Data, a supplier of software to brokers and managing general agents in London and across the world.
Home quote prices jump 9.3% in three months
The average quoted price for home insurance rose by 6.7% in the past year to April – the highest annual increase since 2018, the latest Consumer Intelligence Home Insurance Price Index has revealed.
Hiscox adds former Prudential CEO Jonathan Bloomer as chair
Hiscox has appointed Jonathan Bloomer as chair designate, joining the board on 1 June 2023, and succeeding Robert Childs, who will retire on 1 July 2023.
Treasury Committee calls for consumer questions ahead of sector grilling
The Treasury Committee has called on the public to submit questions ahead of an evidence session with insurance bosses, as it warned of hearing ‘anecdotal evidence’ in recent months of premiums rising faster than inflation, insurers refusing to pay out, and difficulties in making claims.
Ex-BGL boss Matthew Donaldson joins Prima as chair
The former CEO of BGL Group, Matthew Donaldson, has joined motor insurance specialist Prima Group as chairman.
People Moves: 22 – 26 May 2023
Keep up-to-date with the latest insurance personnel moves.
Applied approaching 100 Epic milestone
Applied Systems has 72 brokers live on Epic in the UK and is onboarding another 30 customers that have already been won, which will take the total to more than 100 by the end of the year, Europe CEO Tom Needs confirmed to Insurance Age.