Konsileo appoints 100th broker

Fast-growing commercial brokerage Konsileo has appointed its 100th broker as its run rate gross written premium tops £40m.

Established in 2018, Konsileo wants to create a workplace that is based on self-management and peer-to-peer support.

Co-founder and CEO John Warburton, pictured, said: “Reaching 100 brokers is such a huge milestone for us because it means we’ve reached critical mass – and we’ve done so without compromising our mission.”

Staff who join Konselio have no line management, no set hours or set markets to use, and targets are set by individuals not managers. Brokers get a salary and choose to build a