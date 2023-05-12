Insurance Age

Chubb Climate+ rolls out renewable energy projects product

wind-energy-power-turbine-sky
Chubb Climate+ has launched a packaged insurance solution in the UK that is designed to support the growth of alternative and renewable energy projects; mainly onshore wind and ground-mounted photovoltaic solar.

The product, Climate+ Renewables, has been created for small to medium renewable projects of up to £50m in contract value. It is the first new climate tech insurance solution from Chubb Climate+.

According to the insurer, the offering provides continuity of insurance across the construction and operational phases of alternative and renewable energy projects.

41%

A record amount of energy was generated from renewable sources in 2022 in the UK, with 41% coming from wind, solar, biomass and

