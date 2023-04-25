LexisNexis Risk Solutions becomes Biba associate
LexisNexis Risk Solutions has become the 43rd associate of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association.
The provider claims to serve data into more than 220 million insurance quotes a day, across motor, home and commercial lines of business.
The business aims to use data resources, data technology, linking and analytics to help all types of insurance providers tackle industry-specific problems, from quote manipulation to predicting policy cancellations.
James Burton, managing director of LexisNexis Risk Solutions, said: “Becoming an Associate Member of Biba underlines our commitment to giving
Flood Re launches training resource to support Build Back Better
Flood Re has produced a targeted training resource for the insurance market, to drive a deeper understanding of the Build Back Better scheme within insurance companies, managing general agents, brokers and throughout the claims supply chain.
Nearly half of SMEs expect 2023 revenue rise – Premium Credit
New research by Premium Credit revealed that nearly five times more SMEs expect their businesses to grow than shrink in the year ahead.
Biba defends broker earnings after FCA overhaul in property commissions
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association backed changes the Financial Conduct Authority wants to improve transparency for leaseholders, while also defending broker earnings.
Aviva quits CBI after second rape allegation
Aviva has quit the Confederation of British Industry after a second rape allegation from a woman working at the business lobby group.
Sicsic warns brokers leaseholder commission disclosure sets a ‘precedent’
Michael Sicsic, managing partner of Sicsic Advisory, urged brokers to review all their remuneration arrangements following the Financial Conduct Authority’s report today revealing incompetence and unjustifiable remuneration in the buildings’ insurance market.
People Moves: 17 - 21 April 2023
Keep up to date with the latest personnel moves in the insurance industry.
CII launches five-year plan
The Chartered Insurance Institute published a five-year strategic plan containing six themes.
UK car insurance premiums see biggest annual rise in over a decade
Car insurance premiums increased by £107 (20%) during the past 12 months, with motorists now on average paying £657, according to research from Confused and WTW.