LexisNexis Risk Solutions becomes Biba associate

LexisNexis Risk Solutions has become the 43rd associate of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association.

The provider claims to serve data into more than 220 million insurance quotes a day, across motor, home and commercial lines of business.

The business aims to use data resources, data technology, linking and analytics to help all types of insurance providers tackle industry-specific problems, from quote manipulation to predicting policy cancellations.

James Burton, managing director of LexisNexis Risk Solutions, said: “Becoming an Associate Member of Biba underlines our commitment to giving