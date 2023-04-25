Insurance Age

Flood Re launches training resource to support Build Back Better

flooding
Flood Re has produced a targeted training resource for the insurance market, to drive a deeper understanding of the Build Back Better scheme within insurance companies, managing general agents, brokers and throughout the claims supply chain.

The short video details the 11 core principles that drive the scheme, which enables insurers to offer householders the chance to install property flood resilience measures up to the value of £10,000 when repairing their properties after a flood.

Build Back Better was initially launched in April 2022.

The video was launched at Flood Re’s recent Insurer Day at the M3 Floodtec Flood House in Worcestershire.

Currently, 65% of insurers who are signed up to Flood Re support the Build Back Better

