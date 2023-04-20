UK car insurance premiums see biggest annual rise in over a decade

Car insurance premiums increased by £107 (20%) during the past 12 months, with motorists now on average paying £657, according to research from Confused and WTW.

The average cost of a comprehensive car insurance policy is now the most expensive it has been since 2011.

This is the sixth consecutive price rise, following an increase of 4% in the first quarter of 2023.

The data also showed that drivers aged 17-20 experienced the sharpest annual rise, with prices increasing more than £300.

Fast-paced inflation throughout the UK economy has driven up the costs insurers face in fulfilling claims. Tim Rourke, WTW

The rate of inflation in the UK has