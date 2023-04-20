UK car insurance premiums see biggest annual rise in over a decade
Car insurance premiums increased by £107 (20%) during the past 12 months, with motorists now on average paying £657, according to research from Confused and WTW.
The average cost of a comprehensive car insurance policy is now the most expensive it has been since 2011.
This is the sixth consecutive price rise, following an increase of 4% in the first quarter of 2023.
The data also showed that drivers aged 17-20 experienced the sharpest annual rise, with prices increasing more than £300.
Fast-paced inflation throughout the UK economy has driven up the costs insurers face in fulfilling claims. Tim Rourke, WTW
The rate of inflation in the UK has
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with us*. Sign in below to continue.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insurer
CII launches five-year plan
The Chartered Insurance Institute published a five-year strategic plan containing six themes.
Brokers show lack of urgency towards net zero
According to research from Ecclesiastical, only two in five national brokers have set a net zero target.
Axa Commercial boosts regional footprint with Southampton branch
Axa Commercial has opened in Southampton – its 13th UK branch – in line with its commitment to growing its regional trading footprint.
Stubben Edge sets new goal after hitting first year AR network target
Stubben Edge is eyeing up boosting its appointed representatives network to 40 after hitting its launch goals, network director Gemma Jarrett has revealed to Insurance Age.
Covéa jobs at risk amid £145.5m loss
Covéa has been hit by an ‘unprecedented’ series of events leading to a £145.5m loss in 2022.
People Moves: 10 - 14 April 2023
Stay in the loop with the latest personnel moves in insurance.
Lloyd’s joins Biba as a partner
Lloyd’s has become the 21st partner of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association.
Cowbell enters UK cyber market targeting SME brokers
US cyber specialist Cowbell has entered the UK market with plans to sell its products exclusively through brokers.