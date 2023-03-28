Insurance Age

Aqueous signs three-year capacity deal with Allianz Insurance

Aqueous Underwriting plans to push on SME business having secured new capacity in an initial three-year deal with Allianz Insurance.

The managing general agent has targeted growing its presence in the commercial SME market where it specialises in professional indemnity and packages for sectors such as food, hospitality, leisure, and hotels.

The new binder agreement is active for all brokers’ submissions incepting from 1 April and allows access to Allianz’s claims services.

The deal replaces previous capacity on the SME package side and increases Aqueous’ available capacity by about 70%.

