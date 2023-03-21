Insurance Age

Insurers face £219m bill as heatwave drives surge in subsidence claims

crack-in-wall1
The record-breaking heatwave in summer 2022 has led to an increase in subsidence claim payouts, according to figures from the Association of British Insurers.

The ABI calculated that insurers expect to pay £219m in subsidence claims made in 2022 – the highest bill since 2006. It set the average subsidence claim incurred at £9,600 and flagged that of the 23,000 subsidence claims, the majority – 18,000 – came in the final six months.

54%

Ecclesiastical Insurance’s Jeremy Trott reported that claims were up 54% on the previous year, and that this is the highest number since 2018

Last summer’s heatwave, which peaked with temperatures reaching 40.3

