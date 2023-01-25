Aviva hit with extra claims costs from cold weather snap

Aviva has estimated that freezing weather in the UK during December will cost the insurer around £50m at a group level.

Aviva forecast that for the full year its group combined operating ratio would come in at 94.6%

In a trading update the insurer revealed that its weather experience in the UK and Ireland for the full year was only marginally above the long-term average.

After the announcement, at the time of writing, Aviva’s share price has risen by 3% to 454.2p.

The stock market’s reaction is