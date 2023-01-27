Insurance Age

People Moves: 23 - 27 January 2023

people and processes
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Stay in the loop with the latest recruitment moves within the insurance industry.

Featuring: TL Dallas, Allianz Partners, JMG Group, Berkeley Alexander, Berkshire Hathaway, HSB, BMS, Travelers Europe and Markerstudy.

TL Dallas grows insurance broking team

TL Dallas has appointed two insurance brokers that specialise in the health and care industry.

Account executives, Rico Young and James Bright have joined from Marsh Commercial. They have almost 25 years’ combined industry experience and will be spearheading the firm’s health and care specialism.

Managing director at TL

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insurer

Car premiums surge 19% in 2022

Comprehensive car insurance premiums increased sharply by 19% during the last 12 months, with UK motorists now paying £629 on average, according to the latest Car Insurance Price Index.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: