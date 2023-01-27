People Moves: 23 - 27 January 2023

Stay in the loop with the latest recruitment moves within the insurance industry.

Featuring: TL Dallas, Allianz Partners, JMG Group, Berkeley Alexander, Berkshire Hathaway, HSB, BMS, Travelers Europe and Markerstudy.

TL Dallas grows insurance broking team

TL Dallas has appointed two insurance brokers that specialise in the health and care industry.

Account executives, Rico Young and James Bright have joined from Marsh Commercial. They have almost 25 years’ combined industry experience and will be spearheading the firm’s health and care specialism.

Managing director at TL