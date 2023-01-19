RSA adds to CIO leadership team

Insurance Age

Katie Hermans and Sally Ng
RSA Insurance has appointed two new women to its CIO leadership team with Sally Ng as specialty and commercial delivery director, and Katie Hermans as head of technology risk management.

Ng comes to RSA from American multinational DXC Technology, where she was chief of staff. Previously she held roles in global transformation at QBE and was a senior manager at Accenture. 

At RSA she will be responsible for “driving the technology transformation roadmap for RSA commercial lines, specialty lines and European businesses”, and will co-chair RSA’s Women in Tech workstream.

Ng’s appointment is effective immediately. 

Hermans joins RSA on 6 February, and will be in charge of

