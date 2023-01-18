Insurance Age

Ageas makes significant changes to its UK executive team

Rashmi Rao
Ageas UK has made two executive team appointments, with Rashmi Rao as chief information officer, and Stephen Linklater as claims director.

Rao, pictured, joins Ageas following a career spanning more than 25 years in technology, digital transformation, IT and business strategy across countries and regulated industries including insurance, banking, healthcare and consulting.

She has held several senior technology leadership roles in insurance including at Bupa, XL Insurance and Ace Insurance.

The insurer detailed that her responsibilities as CIO will be the delivery of its replatforming programme, working with EIS and EY as the

