Loadsure boosts freight offering with Tokio Marine Kiln capacity backing

Loadsure has received capacity backing from Tokio Marine Kiln to enhance its freight protection offering.

According to the managing general agent, the collaboration is part of a broader approach undertaken by TMK to drive digital innovation.

The aim of the partnership is to develop a framework that Loadsure can use to expand its platform capabilities, supported commodities and geographic outreach.

Founded in 2018, Loadsure is an insurtech MGA and Lloyd’s coverholder, which claims to address the freight ‘underinsurance crisis’ with data powered, AI-priced, on demand cargo cover.

The new backing