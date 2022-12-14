FCA reveals next steps for improving the compensation framework
The Financial Conduct Authority has published the feedback it received to its call for input on the framework for protection provided through the Financial Services Compensation Scheme, following concerns about increasing costs.
The FCSC ultimately provides compensation when certain authorised financial services firms are unable to meet claims against them. The compensation scheme provides protection for consumers.
The review was launched following concerns about the increasing cost of compensation liabilities falling to the FSCS, which could create a barrier to firms entering or wishing to stay in the market, potentially affecting the availability of some financial services.
The review has aimed to make sure the
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with us*. Sign in below to continue.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insurer
Graeme Trudgill ‘delighted’ to see FCA review funding of the FSCS
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association’s executive director, Graeme Trudgill has responded to the Financial Conduct Authority’s review of the funding of the Financial Services Compensation Scheme.
Daines Kapp's George Worby first to complete Allianz's broker apprenticeship
Allianz has revealed its first success story in its broker apprenticeship programme which it believes could help tackle the recruitment crisis.
FCA raises concerns on D&I strategies
The Financial Conduct Authority has warned that firms’ diversity and inclusion strategies are not consistently based on a clear diagnosis of their specific circumstances and challenges, meaning actions and initiatives may not be appropriately focused.
QBE launches new financial lines product
QBE Europe has launched a new warranty and indemnity product due to increased mergers and acquisitions.
Ripe Thinking hires ex-Towergate duo to 'help drive growth'
Insurtech broker Ripe Thinking, has hired Simon Trott as chief operating officer and Rob Styring as chief financial officer.
RSA can no longer 'hide behind the screen' to engage brokers - Catherine Frost
Stakeholder engagement with brokers is a priority for increased visibility, according to RSA regional managing director Catherine Frost.
FCA ‘haven’t thought through’ plans for PI insurers to pay millions in IFA claims
Insurers have a number of valid reasons to reject claims from IFAs who mis-sold pensions to British steel workers, according to a legal expert.
People Moves: 5 - 9 December 2022
Keep up to date with the latest personnel changes in insurance.